Visitation suspended at Morgan Co. correctional facility due to COVID-19 surge

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Corrections announced that it has suspended visitation to four facilities until further notice due to a surge of COVID-19 cases.

TDOC reported that visitation was suspended at:

Morgan County Correctional Complex

Bledsoe County Correctional Complex

Turney Center Industrial Prison

Mark Luttrell Transition Center

“The Morgan County Correctional Complex, Bledsoe County Correctional Complex, Turney Center Industrial Prison and Mark Luttrell Transition Center resumed visitation in late September and early October, but after a rise in covid cases statewide and with a lower than expected number of visitors over the past few weeks, visitation is being suspended while the department monitors the potential impact on staff and inmates,” a release from the department said.

TDOC added that it was monitoring the situation and would continue to follow guidance from the department of health and CDC.

