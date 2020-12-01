Report: Former Vols linebacker told officer he smoked marijuana once per day, faces charges

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Vols football player has been dismissed from the team after he was charged in connection to an arrest that occurred Tuesday afternoon on Neyland Drive, according to a police report.

Kivon Bennett, a linebacker, was charged with possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm with intent to go armed and schedule VI drugs after an incident that occurred around 11:21 a.m. According to the report, an officer stopped a black Jeep speeding in a 45 mph area.

A statement from Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt said, “Kivon Bennett has been dismissed from our football program following a traffic stop earlier today. There is a standard our student-athletes are expected to uphold at Tennessee, and today’s incident fell well short of that standard.”

According to the police report, the officer said he made contact with the driver, Bennett, and said there was a strong smell of marijuana coming from the Jeep. The report states that Bennett admitted to having marijuana in a backpack in the back of the vehicle.

Upon searching the bag, the report said the officer found a bag of pot and a digital scale along with empty baggies. The report also said that Bennett told the officer he had a Glock 17 under the driver’s seat. Bennett reportedly told the officer he had purchased it at a gun show.

Bennett also stated that he smoked marijuana once per day.

The report stated that the officer found 44.9 grams of marijuana, one black scale, 58 plastic baggies, and 1 Glock 17 9mm handgun in the vehicle after a full search.

