5 suffer carbon monoxide poisoning in Tenn. mobile home fire

MACON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) -Five people were transported to Macon County General Hospital for carbon monoxide poisoning, WTVF reported.

Hospital officials said one adult and four children were brought to the hospital and are all in stable condition.

They suffered carbon monoxide poisoning in a mobile home fire Tuesday in Macon County.

Officials say the cause of the fire is unknown.

