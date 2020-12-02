Advertisement

Alabama police searching for teen last seen 8 months ago

Alabama police are searching for a teenager last seen in March.
Yenifer Lopez was last seen over 8 months ago.
Yenifer Lopez was last seen over 8 months ago.
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 7:35 PM EST
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM/WVLT) - Alabama police are searching for a teenager last seen in March.

WBRC reported that 16-year-old Yenifer Romelia Lopez was last seen on Mar. 27 in the area of Veterans Parkway in Opelika, Alabama.

Lopez weighs 105 pounds and is 5-foot-2. She has black hair and brown eyes. The description of her clothing is unknown.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Yenifer Lopez, please contact the Opelika Police Department at (334) 705-5220 or call 911.

