All Knox Co. COVID-19 benchmarks red with only 8 ICU beds available in region

By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Health Department released an update on COVID-19 data benchmarks Wednesday.

All benchmarks were changed to red as cases and deaths reach record-breaking numbers.

On Wednesday, KCHD reported its second-highest one-day increase in cases. The highest increase was reported on Tuesday with 437 cases.

Due to the record increase, the benchmark for community-wide sustained reduction or stability in new cases is red.

The benchmark for community-wide sustained and increased diagnostic testing with a consistent turn around is now red as the number of tests conducted decreases and the turn around time significantly increases.

The benchmark for sustained or increased public health capacity is red. Officials said, a “percentage for response time isn’t available for this week, but will be updated accordingly in the future.”

KCHD reported the benchmark for healthcare system capabilities as red.

KCHD officials said ICU capacity across all 16 East Tennessee counties is at 97 percent, with only 8 ICU beds available in the region. There is a total capacity of 284 ICU beds in the region.

Knoxville reported seven new deaths on Wednesday. As a result the benchmark for sustained or decreased COVID-19 related death rate is red.

