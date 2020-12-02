Arctic air settles in to start Wednesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The wind has settled down but the bitter cold air settles in to start your Wednesday. We a quiet couple of days and a mild recovery to seasonable temperatures, then the next round of rain and cold air moves in. The WVLT Weather Alert is set for Friday with on and off rain and an impact to the evening commute.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This Morning’s WVLT Weather Alert is for the arctic air that puts us 10+ degrees below average. We’re starting the day in the mid teens to low 20s. Knoxville is starting the day around 21 degrees. The wind is light, so that helps that it doesn’t feel dramatically colder. That also helps frost to develop, so if your car sat out overnight, expect to have some warm-up time and some frost scraping time. Patchy fog is possible this morning.

We at least have a beautiful sunny day! The alert is only for the cold morning, but we are still about 10 degrees below average this afternoon. The sunshine does help us all out, and we are topping out in the mid 40s today.

Tonight is another cold night, with a low around 25 degrees. We’ll have a few more clouds starting to inch in, but still some frost and patchy fog to kick off Thursday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday comes with some scattered passing clouds but an impressive warm-up! We’ll make it to a more seasonable high around 52 degrees, with a light breeze. A stray shower is possible in the afternoon, with some scattered rain by the evening.

Rain chances are building Thursday night into Friday. The WVLT Weather Alert for Friday is aimed at the afternoon to evening commute, because roads will be wet and bands of moderate to isolated heavier rainfall will move through at this time. We’re looking at an average half an inch of rain, but isolated higher amounts near an inch.

Friday night drops into the 30s, putting snowfall in the mountains again through Saturday morning.

With a few showers leftover early Saturday, it’s looking like spotty rain chances during the day and a high around 47 degrees.

