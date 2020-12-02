Advertisement

Bank of America contributes $1M to help Tenn. students

Bank of America is contributing $1 million in a partnership with Tennessee State University to help students finish college and find employment.
(WITN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 9:00 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The university said in a news release that the bank recently committed $1 billion over four years to advance racial equality and economic opportunity and $25 million for skills improvement for African Americans and Hispanic-Latino students.

Bank of America’s nationwide initiative includes partnerships with nearly two dozen community colleges that predominantly serve Black and Hispanic-Latino students, public Historically Black Colleges and Universities and public Hispanic-Serving Institutions.

