Chattanooga police searching for missing woman

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Chattanooga Police Department is searching for a missing woman.

According to CPD, 31-year-old Michelle Arnold has been missing since November 29, 2020.

Arnold is described as a Black woman standing five feet, four inches tall and weighing around 200 pounds. She has brown eyes.

Missing Person - Michelle Arnold Please see the attached Missing Person poster from the Chattanooga Police Department.... Posted by Chattanooga Police Department on Wednesday, December 2, 2020

According to reports, Arnold was last seen leaving her job at Volkswagen in Chattanooga with an unknown person. Police say she has not made contact with her immediate family, but other relatives report that Arnold has contacted them.

Arnold may have traveled to Georgia, CPD said.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.