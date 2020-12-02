Cherokee Orchard Road to temporarily close for tree removal

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Great Smoky Mountain National Park officials announced a section of Cherokee Orchard Road will be temporarily closed for tree removal work.

The closures will begin Monday, Dec. 7 and last through Friday, Dec. 11.

The one-mile, one-way loop section of Cherokee Orchard Road begins just past the Noah Bud Ogle Cabin. The cabin and parking area will remain accessible to visitors.

The one-way loop will be closed to vehicles, pedestrians, and cyclists throughout the closure period. During this time, hikers will not have access to the Rainbow Falls, Bull Head or Old Sugarlands Trailheads.

