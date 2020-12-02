Christmas tree from Tennessee lines Pathway of Peace
The National Christmas Tree display in President’s Park is open to the public this year, despite the pandemic.
Each year, the National Christmas Tree is surrounded by 56 state, district and territory trees. The trees are decorated by school children chosen from each state. But, this year, due to COVID-19 restrictions, students drew ornament designs and submitted them to the National Park Service, who printed them and hung them on each tree.
“For the past two years, we worked with students from across the country, and they volunteered their time to create the ornaments. It’s really special,” said Katie Liming with the National Park Service.
One of those trees comes from Tennessee. The tree from Tennessee was decorated by students from Beaumont Magnet Academy Elementary School.
The lighting of the 98th National Tree took place Monday, December 1 without a live audience. A recording of the tree lighting will be available online starting Thursday, December 3 at 5:00 p.m. ET and throughout the holiday season at thenationaltree.org
The public can visit the National Tree and the 56 surrounding trees that make up the Pathway of Peace through the end of December.
Below is a list of the 56 schools that designed ornaments for the 2020 National Christmas Tree display in President’s Park:
- Alabama: Shelby County High School
- Alaska: IDEA Homeschool
- American: Samoa Lupelele Elementary School
- Arizona: Pinnacle High School
- Arkansas: Wooster Elementary School
- California: Riverside STEM Academy
- Colorado: Meeker High School
- Connecticut: Berlin Public Schools
- Delaware: Newark High School
- District of Columbia: Columbia Heights Education Campus (CHEC)
- Florida: Port Salerno Elementary
- Georgia: Davidson Fine Arts Magnet School
- Guam: Agana Heights Elementary School
- Hawaii: Governor Wallace Rider Farrington High School
- Idaho: Mountain Home High School
- Illinois: Richland County Community Unit School District
- Indiana: Brown County High School
- Iowa: Karen Acres Elementary School
- Kansas: Rolling Ridge Elementary School
- Kentucky: Dishman-McGinnis Elementary School
- Louisiana: Parkway Elementary School
- Maine: Regional School Unit #38
- Maryland: Hyattsville Middle School
- Massachusetts: All Saints Academy
- Michigan: Brimley Area School District
- Minnesota: St. Alphonsus Catholic School
- Mississippi: Terry High School
- Missouri: Nixa Public School
- Montana: The Polaris School
- Nebraska: Chadron Public School
- Nevada: Damonte Ranch High School
- New Hampshire: Amherst Middle School
- New Jersey: Delaware Township School
- New Mexico: Harrison Schmitt Elementary School
- New York: Champlain Valley Educational Services
- North Carolina: West Buncombe Elementary School
- North Dakota: Kindred Public School District
- Northern Mariana Islands: Grace Christian Academy
- Ohio: Liberty Tree Elementary School
- Oklahoma: Jenks High School
- Oregon: Howard Street Charter School
- Pennsylvania: Neshaminy School District
- Puerto Rico: Escuela Dr. Francisco Hernández y Gaetán
- Rhode Island: Frank E. Thompson Middle School
- South Carolina: J.G. McCracken Middle School
- South Dakota: Hill City High School
- Texas: Caldwell High School
- U.S. Virgin Islands: St. Croix Educational Complex High School
- Utah: Union High School
- Vermont: Milton Town School District
- Virginia: Appomattox Regional Governor’s School
- Washington: Tukes Valley Middle School
- West Virginia: Robert L. Bland Middle School
- Wisconsin: St. Thomas More High School
- Wyoming: West Elementary School
