Advertisement

Christmas tree from Tennessee lines Pathway of Peace

The National Christmas Tree display in President’s Park is open to the public this year, despite the pandemic.
By Gray DC Newsroom
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The National Christmas Tree display in President’s Park is open to the public this year, despite the pandemic.

Each year, the National Christmas Tree is surrounded by 56 state, district and territory trees. The trees are decorated by school children chosen from each state. But, this year, due to COVID-19 restrictions, students drew ornament designs and submitted them to the National Park Service, who printed them and hung them on each tree.

“For the past two years, we worked with students from across the country, and they volunteered their time to create the ornaments. It’s really special,” said Katie Liming with the National Park Service.

One of those trees comes from Tennessee. The tree from Tennessee was decorated by students from Beaumont Magnet Academy Elementary School.

The lighting of the 98th National Tree took place Monday, December 1 without a live audience. A recording of the tree lighting will be available online starting Thursday, December 3 at 5:00 p.m. ET and throughout the holiday season at thenationaltree.org

The public can visit the National Tree and the 56 surrounding trees that make up the Pathway of Peace through the end of December.

Below is a list of the 56 schools that designed ornaments for the 2020 National Christmas Tree display in President’s Park:

  • Alabama: Shelby County High School
  • Alaska: IDEA Homeschool
  • American: Samoa Lupelele Elementary School
  • Arizona: Pinnacle High School
  • Arkansas: Wooster Elementary School
  • California: Riverside STEM Academy
  • Colorado: Meeker High School
  • Connecticut: Berlin Public Schools
  • Delaware: Newark High School
  • District of Columbia: Columbia Heights Education Campus (CHEC)
  • Florida: Port Salerno Elementary
  • Georgia: Davidson Fine Arts Magnet School
  • Guam: Agana Heights Elementary School
  • Hawaii: Governor Wallace Rider Farrington High School
  • Idaho: Mountain Home High School
  • Illinois: Richland County Community Unit School District
  • Indiana: Brown County High School
  • Iowa: Karen Acres Elementary School
  • Kansas: Rolling Ridge Elementary School
  • Kentucky: Dishman-McGinnis Elementary School
  • Louisiana: Parkway Elementary School
  • Maine: Regional School Unit #38
  • Maryland: Hyattsville Middle School
  • Massachusetts: All Saints Academy
  • Michigan: Brimley Area School District
  • Minnesota: St. Alphonsus Catholic School
  • Mississippi: Terry High School
  • Missouri: Nixa Public School
  • Montana: The Polaris School
  • Nebraska: Chadron Public School
  • Nevada: Damonte Ranch High School
  • New Hampshire: Amherst Middle School
  • New Jersey: Delaware Township School
  • New Mexico: Harrison Schmitt Elementary School
  • New York: Champlain Valley Educational Services
  • North Carolina: West Buncombe Elementary School
  • North Dakota: Kindred Public School District
  • Northern Mariana Islands: Grace Christian Academy
  • Ohio: Liberty Tree Elementary School
  • Oklahoma: Jenks High School
  • Oregon: Howard Street Charter School
  • Pennsylvania: Neshaminy School District
  • Puerto Rico: Escuela Dr. Francisco Hernández y Gaetán
  • Rhode Island: Frank E. Thompson Middle School
  • South Carolina: J.G. McCracken Middle School
  • South Dakota: Hill City High School
  • Texas: Caldwell High School
  • U.S. Virgin Islands: St. Croix Educational Complex High School
  • Utah: Union High School
  • Vermont: Milton Town School District
  • Virginia: Appomattox Regional Governor’s School
  • Washington: Tukes Valley Middle School
  • West Virginia: Robert L. Bland Middle School
  • Wisconsin: St. Thomas More High School
  • Wyoming: West Elementary School

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Tennessee baby born from 27-year-old embryo (Source: Haleigh Crabtree Photography)
East Tenn. baby breaks record after being born from 27-year-old embryo
Former Farragut High School coach under investigation.
Former Farragut High School coach under investigation
A Vols football player faces multiple charges following an arrested that occurred Tuesday...
UT dismisses Vols linebacker after he told officer he smoked marijuana once per day
A large law enforcement presence was drawn to a West Knoxville apartment complex Tuesday night.
Suspect in stolen vehicle crashes into KPD cruiser during police chase
Bryan Starr, 35, turned himself in to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office after the incident....
Sheriff: Mom’s boyfriend put 5-year-old out of car for ‘being unruly’ before he was hit, killed by another vehicle

Latest News

EMBRYO ADOPTION: HOW IT WORKS
West Knoxville donation center gives hundreds of frozen embryos a chance at life
Treats for Troops
Knoxville business collecting lollipops for the troops
generic photos
Knox Co. health board passes social gathering regulation as official predicts ‘unprecedented surge’ for COVID-19 in coming days
Knox County PTA holding drive-in movie to raise scholarship money
Christmas decor
How to find holiday cheer when family isn’t near