Discovery Park in Tennessee set to open new farming exhibit

The exhibit is set to open Dec. 5
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 8:38 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
UNION CITY, Tenn. (AP) — A new, $1 million exhibit about farming innovation is set to open this weekend at Discovery Park of America in northwest Tennessee.

The educational museum in Union City said the “AgriCulture: Innovating for Our Survival” exhibit is set to open to the public on Saturday.

Discovery Park said the exhibit includes a section with more than 250 portraits of men and women currently working in agriculture. It also features a social media wall showing examples of photos and videos that farmers are sharing online and hands-on elements like tractors from the turn of the 20th century and today.

Also included is a section on agriculture jobs and an educational area for school groups and special programs.

Discovery Park of America is a 50-acre (20-hectare) museum, educational center and heritage park highlighting the history, nature, art, science and military history of west Tennessee and the surrounding area. It opened in 2013.

