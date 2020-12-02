Discovery Park in Tennessee set to open new farming exhibit

UNION CITY, Tenn. (AP) — A new, $1 million exhibit about farming innovation is set to open this weekend at Discovery Park of America in northwest Tennessee.

The educational museum in Union City said the “AgriCulture: Innovating for Our Survival” exhibit is set to open to the public on Saturday.

Discovery Park said the exhibit includes a section with more than 250 portraits of men and women currently working in agriculture. It also features a social media wall showing examples of photos and videos that farmers are sharing online and hands-on elements like tractors from the turn of the 20th century and today.

Also included is a section on agriculture jobs and an educational area for school groups and special programs.

Discovery Park of America is a 50-acre (20-hectare) museum, educational center and heritage park highlighting the history, nature, art, science and military history of west Tennessee and the surrounding area. It opened in 2013.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.