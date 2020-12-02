East Tenn. officials warn of fire dangers during holiday season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee officials are warning residents to check their cord, outlets and other areas of their home for potential fire hazards.

The Kingsport Fire Department’s Public Education Officer Barry Brickey highlighted the importance of checking after a fire in his own home.

“I was working from home and my wife asked me, do you smell something burning?” said Brickey.

Brickey said he found an outlet in his living room that was close to catching fire.

“I grab the plug and it was really hot and I pulled it out I noticed it was burnt,” said Brickey.

According to KFD, the outlet was nearly 25 years old and what was plugged into the wall was loose, which caused the electrical problem. Officials said if plugs are not inserted all the way, it could cause arching which is a major fire risk. Arcing usually occurs with loose electrical connections when a circuit becomes overloaded and overheats.

“We do see an uptick in electrical fires and heating fires, a lot of times someone may be plugging in a heater and it’s going to pull a lot of electricity or they have an outlet overloaded. If you have an outlet overloaded that can cause arcing inside and maybe cause some smoldering,” said Brickey.

Residents are asked to double-check all heaters, Christmas lights and trees to make sure they are working properly.

KFD officials said some major tips for homes include never overloading outlets or power strips, only plug one extension cord or power strip into an outlet at a time, and never plug a power strip into another power strip. For heaters, double-check to make sure the outlet is not overloaded, the unit is in good working condition and all of the cords have no fraying.

