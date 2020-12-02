FBI searching for ‘Too Tall Bandit’ accused of robbing banks in Tenn. since 2009

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Federal Bureau of Investigation along with local law enforcement is searching for a robber responsible for at least 16 bank robberies in Tennessee, North Carolina and South Carolina.

According to a release, the serial bank robber is nicknamed the “Too Tall Bandit.”

The most recent robbery occurred on Nov. 27 at the United Community Bank in Etowah, North Carolina.

“FBI Agents are working with state and local partners to determine if this suspect is connected to other robberies,” said FBI Special Agent Jason Pack, a spokesman for the Knoxville Field Office.

The suspect is described as a 6′2 to 6′6 white male, around 40-years-old weighing around 210 pounds with possibly brown eyes. Officials say he speaks with a deep voice and walks with a limp affecting his right leg. He also wears dark-colored clothing and wears a Halloween-style mask or other mask to cover his face.

In each robbery, the suspect is heavily disguised with a mask, coat and gloves. He is armed with a black handgun and often jumps over the teller’s counter.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $15,000 for anyone with information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

The FBI believes these robberies were committed by the same suspect:

November 27, 2009, Volunteer State Bank, 2920 Highway 31 W, White House, TN

November 12, 2010, Sumner Bank & Trust, 780 Browns Lane, Gallatin, TN

November 09, 2012, SunTrust Bank, 731 Cool Springs Blvd, Franklin, TN

March 31, 2014, First Tennessee Bank, 11864 Kingston Pike, Farragut, TN

November 24, 2014, Tri-Summit Bank, 156 East Broadway Blvd, Jefferson City, TN

November 13, 2015, Home Federal Bank, 3671 Parkway, Pigeon Forge, TN

October 27, 2016, Capital Bank, 136 Concord Road, Knoxville, TN

November 25, 2016, First Citizens Bank, 104 Edgewood Street, Lyman, SC

November 16, 2016, Home Trust Bank, 140 Airport Road, Arden, NC

November 17, 2017, BB&T Bank, 263 East Broadway Blvd, Jefferson City, TN

November 24, 2017, Citizen’s National Bank, 813 Huckleberry Lane, Knoxville, TN

October 26, 2018, BB&T Bank, 818 Church St, N. Concord, NC

December 21, 2018, BB&T Bank, 850 Merrimon Ave, Asheville, NC

January 04, 2019, SunTrust Bank, 731 Cool Springs Blvd, Franklin, TN

November 06, 2020, First Bank, 2 Market St, Brevard, NC

November 27, 2020, United Community Bank, 50 United Bank Dr, Etowah, NC

Anyone with information is urged to call 1-800-225-5324.

