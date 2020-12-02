Advertisement

Hiking influencer captures the trash left in parts of Great Smoky Mountain National Park and National Forest

He’s hauling away truckloads of trash from places like New Found Gap and Max Patch.
Cleaning up the Smokies
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Benny Braden is a hiker Instagram influencer from Crossville who tries to escape to hiking trips whenever he can. He goes to the Great Smoky Mountain National Forest and The National Forest the most often.

Lately, he’s seen toilet paper and messes being left outside locked bathrooms, trash piling up on the sides of roadways, and trashed campsites.

“It’s the most visited national park in the nation, chances are it’s probably the most trashed national parks in the nation,” said Braden.

He’s suiting up with gloves and a trash bag to take what he can out of the park.

He says the ‘leave no trace’ principle isn’t being followed by some guests.

“We are a huge advocate of leaving no trace. You know that we’re also a huge advocate of erasing the trace. Erase the trace that other people are leaving What do you see a bottle on the ground or wrappers or whatever so much down on the ground. Pick it up, haul it out with you, and throw it away properly,” said Braden.

He’s hauling away truckloads of trash from places like New Found Gap and Max Patch.

“And sometimes it’s not an issue of education. Sometimes these people already know you don’t do this. It’s just the fact that ‘oh it’s not in my state or this is it in my backyard I can do whatever I want to do’” said Braden.

He hopes by posting pictures on social media, people will think about how this could hurt wildlife and the beauty of the Smoky Mountains.

