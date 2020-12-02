How to find holiday cheer when family isn’t near

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This year it’s a holiday unlike any other.

A season when being with loved ones may not be an option, something that could get you down.

The lights and ornaments on a Christmas tree can bring some cheer, especially if you’re away from your family and friends this holiday season.

“I think that everybody that I talk to, I know is combatting a bit of fatigue, holiday stress and longing for things the way they used to be,” said Karen Hoffman.

It doesn’t have to be lonely. Turn to technology to have video meals and holiday chats from far away.

Hoffman explained, “I would encourage people to do what nurtures the spirit and make them feel connected.”

Hoffman is a clinical social worker who said remembering and reminiscing helps brighten spirits.

“A fun thing to do is get out old holiday pictures and look at them and remember all of the wonderful old years you had together and kind of re-live those moments,” said Hoffman, “That can be a warm and wonderful way to pass an evening.”

Listening to Christmas music and writing holiday cards can make the season merry and bright.

“We’ve found that smells even trigger positive memories in the brain,” said Hoffman.

You can make your favorite dessert and curl up to watch your favorite holiday movie.

“I think it’s a time to kind of indulge yourself a little bit and enjoy those holiday treats, of course you have to stay healthy but to embrace things that were a part of your tradition before.”

And don’t forget, the holiday season is about giving, something we all need this time of year.

“The holiday message you know via Hanukkah, or Christmas or whatever you’re celebrating is essentially a message of hope.”

You can find hope that 2021 is around the corner.

Hoffman also said donating to a charity that can bring someone else a happy holiday can make you feel good, too.

