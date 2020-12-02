Advertisement

Kingsport police searching for 2 missing 17-year-olds

Anyone with information regarding either child’s location is asked to call KPD at 423-229-9429.
Anyone with information regarding either child’s location is asked to call KPD at 423-229-9429.
Anyone with information regarding either child’s location is asked to call KPD at 423-229-9429.(KPD)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Kingsport Police Department are searching for two missing 17-year-olds in separate cases.

According to police, Lee Troupe was reported missing on Nov. 24. Police said they do not suspect foul play, but due to Troupe’s age they are” making every effort to find him.”

Troupe is 5′11″ and weighs around 160 pounds, KPD said. He has black hair and brown eyes.

The second missing teen is Jenna White, who was reported missing on Nov. 23. White is 5′4″ and 169 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and jeans.

Anyone with information regarding either child’s location is asked to call KPD at 423-229-9429.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Tennessee baby born from 27-year-old embryo (Source: Haleigh Crabtree Photography)
East Tenn. baby breaks record after being born from 27-year-old embryo
Former Farragut High School coach under investigation.
Former Farragut High School coach under investigation
Bryan Starr, 35, turned himself in to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office after the incident....
Sheriff: Mom’s boyfriend put 5-year-old out of car for ‘being unruly’ before he was hit, killed by another vehicle
A Vols football player faces multiple charges following an arrested that occurred Tuesday...
UT dismisses Vols linebacker after he told officer he smoked marijuana once per day
A large law enforcement presence was drawn to a West Knoxville apartment complex Tuesday night.
Suspect in stolen vehicle crashes into KPD cruiser during police chase

Latest News

Officials said search teams will continue to recover debris from the boat in the river in the...
TVA closes floodgates as search continues for missing man
Residents are asked to double check all heaters, Christmas lights and trees to make sure they...
East Tenn. officials warn of fire dangers during holiday season
Evelyn Boswell / Source: (TBI)
Mother of toddler found dead in Sullivan County to appear in court
The closures will begin Monday, Dec. 7 and last through Friday, Dec. 11.
Cherokee Orchard Road to temporarily close for tree removal
Keyshawn Flack
Suspect in stolen vehicle crashes into KPD cruiser during police chase