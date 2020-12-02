Kingsport police searching for 2 missing 17-year-olds

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Kingsport Police Department are searching for two missing 17-year-olds in separate cases.

According to police, Lee Troupe was reported missing on Nov. 24. Police said they do not suspect foul play, but due to Troupe’s age they are” making every effort to find him.”

Troupe is 5′11″ and weighs around 160 pounds, KPD said. He has black hair and brown eyes.

The second missing teen is Jenna White, who was reported missing on Nov. 23. White is 5′4″ and 169 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and jeans.

Anyone with information regarding either child’s location is asked to call KPD at 423-229-9429.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.