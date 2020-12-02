Knox Co. health officials working with schools to shorten student quarantine period

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Department of Health said Wednesday that it is working with Knox County Schools to shorten the period of time students spend in quarantine.

The move follows an announcement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that lowered the period of time in quarantine from 14 days to 10 days and seven with a negative COVID-19 test.

Dr. Martha Buchanan, with the health department, made the statement during a board of health meeting. She did not say exactly when that change would be implemented.

