Knox Co. health board passes social gathering regulation as official predicts ‘unprecedented surge’ for COVID-19 in coming days

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Board of Health passed a regulation to limit social gatherings of more than 10 people in light of a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The regulation, which passed 7-3, goes into effect December 4 with no sunset date, but it will be up for reconsideration at the start of January. The regulation only applies to specific circumstances and does not apply to various group gatherings including inside homes, places of worship, weddings and public or private schools.

LIVE: Knox Co. BOH discussing gathering limits LIVE: The Knox County Board of Health is expected to discuss a limit on gathering sizes. Posted by WVLT on Wednesday, December 2, 2020

The resolution comes as Knox County sees record-breaking numbers in the fight against the pandemic. On Wednesday, KCHD reported its second-highest one-day increase in cases.

The highest increase was reported on Tuesday with 437 cases. Due to the record increase, the benchmark for community-wide sustained reduction or stability in new cases is red.

A data analyst with the University of Tennessee Medical Center presented data on COVID-19 in Knox County said Wednesday evening that they expect an “unprecedented surge multiplier” in the coming days. Keith Britt told the Knox County Board of Health that there is no data available yet on the impact of the Thanksgiving holiday, but they expect that soon.

