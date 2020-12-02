Advertisement

Knox Co. health board passes social gathering regulation as official predicts ‘unprecedented surge’ for COVID-19 in coming days

The Knox County Board of Health passed a regulation to limit social gatherings of more than 10 people in light of a surge in COVID-19 cases.
generic photos
generic photos
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Board of Health passed a regulation to limit social gatherings of more than 10 people in light of a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The regulation, which passed 7-3, goes into effect December 4 with no sunset date, but it will be up for reconsideration at the start of January. The regulation only applies to specific circumstances and does not apply to various group gatherings including inside homes, places of worship, weddings and public or private schools.

LIVE: Knox Co. BOH discussing gathering limits

LIVE: The Knox County Board of Health is expected to discuss a limit on gathering sizes.

Posted by WVLT on Wednesday, December 2, 2020

The resolution comes as Knox County sees record-breaking numbers in the fight against the pandemic. On Wednesday, KCHD reported its second-highest one-day increase in cases.

The highest increase was reported on Tuesday with 437 cases. Due to the record increase, the benchmark for community-wide sustained reduction or stability in new cases is red.

A data analyst with the University of Tennessee Medical Center presented data on COVID-19 in Knox County said Wednesday evening that they expect an “unprecedented surge multiplier” in the coming days. Keith Britt told the Knox County Board of Health that there is no data available yet on the impact of the Thanksgiving holiday, but they expect that soon.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Tennessee baby born from 27-year-old embryo (Source: Haleigh Crabtree Photography)
East Tenn. baby breaks record after being born from 27-year-old embryo
Former Farragut High School coach under investigation.
Former Farragut High School coach under investigation
A Vols football player faces multiple charges following an arrested that occurred Tuesday...
UT dismisses Vols linebacker after he told officer he smoked marijuana once per day
A large law enforcement presence was drawn to a West Knoxville apartment complex Tuesday night.
Suspect in stolen vehicle crashes into KPD cruiser during police chase
Bryan Starr, 35, turned himself in to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office after the incident....
Sheriff: Mom’s boyfriend put 5-year-old out of car for ‘being unruly’ before he was hit, killed by another vehicle

Latest News

EMBRYO ADOPTION: HOW IT WORKS
West Knoxville donation center gives hundreds of frozen embryos a chance at life
Treats for Troops
Knoxville business collecting lollipops for the troops
Knox County PTA holding drive-in movie to raise scholarship money
Christmas decor
How to find holiday cheer when family isn’t near