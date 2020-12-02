Advertisement

Lady Vols sink Buccaneers, 67-50

Junior Rae Burrell had 20 points in the win over ETSU
Scores 15 points in Lady Vols win over ETSU
Scores 15 points in Lady Vols win over ETSU
By Rick Russo
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 10:50 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Lady Vols held off a scrappy ETSU team on Tuesday, taking a 67-50 victory in Thompson-Boling Arena. Tennessee (2-0) was led in scoring by Rae Burrell, who finished with 20 points on 7-of-11 shooting. Rennia Davis and Jordan Horston were also in double figures with 15 and 12, respectively. 

Former Bearden High Bulldog, Jakhyia Davis, was the high scorer for the Buccaneers finishing with 11 points and six rebounds.

