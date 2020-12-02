Lady Vols sink Buccaneers, 67-50

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Lady Vols held off a scrappy ETSU team on Tuesday, taking a 67-50 victory in Thompson-Boling Arena. Tennessee (2-0) was led in scoring by Rae Burrell, who finished with 20 points on 7-of-11 shooting. Rennia Davis and Jordan Horston were also in double figures with 15 and 12, respectively.

Former Bearden High Bulldog, Jakhyia Davis, was the high scorer for the Buccaneers finishing with 11 points and six rebounds.

