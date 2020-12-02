Advertisement

Knoxville police arrest man accused of stealing car after a chase

Large police presence at West Knoxville apartment complex
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 9:59 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Update: Around 9:00 p.m. Tuesday police got a call from a man who said he spotted his stolen vehicle and was following it on Interstate 40 West.

According to a news release from the Knoxville Police Department, officers responded. They located the vehicle on I-40 near Gallaher View Road. Police followed the stolen vehicle to The Meridian apartment complex on Broome Road.

Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop and the vehicle collided with a KPD cruiser. Police say the driver and three other men in the vehicle ran off. After a foot chase, the driver was taken into custody. The driver was identified as Keyshawn Flack, age 20, of Knoxville. He was charged with auto theft, evading arrest and leaving the scene of an accident. A 19-year-old man was later found and charged with evading arrest. Two other passengers in the vehicle have not been located or identified.

A large law enforcement presence was drawn to a West Knoxville apartment complex Tuesday night.

Dispatch confirmed that police were at the Meridian apartments for reports of a stolen vehicle with a suspect on the run.

Police were still on scene as of 10 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Tennessee baby born from 27-year-old embryo (Source: Haleigh Crabtree Photography)
East Tenn. baby breaks record after being born from 27-year-old embryo
Former Farragut High School coach under investigation.
Former Farragut High School coach under investigation
Bryan Starr, 35, turned himself in to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office after the incident....
Sheriff: Mom’s boyfriend put 5-year-old out of car for ‘being unruly’ before he was hit, killed by another vehicle
Working from home money scams
Stimulus checks could be included in COVID-19 relief deal
Chattanooga Police Department
Five dead in Chattanooga crash on I-24

Latest News

Arctic air to kick off Wednesday
Arctic air settles in to start Wednesday
Scores 15 points in Lady Vols win over ETSU
Lady Vols sink Buccaneers, 67-50
A Vols football player faces multiple charges following an arrested that occurred Tuesday...
Report: Former Vols linebacker told officer he smoked marijuana once per day, faces charges
Ten black bears released back into wild after rescue
East Tennessee organization releases 10 black bears into the wild