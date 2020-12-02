Knoxville police arrest man accused of stealing car after a chase

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Update: Around 9:00 p.m. Tuesday police got a call from a man who said he spotted his stolen vehicle and was following it on Interstate 40 West.

According to a news release from the Knoxville Police Department, officers responded. They located the vehicle on I-40 near Gallaher View Road. Police followed the stolen vehicle to The Meridian apartment complex on Broome Road.

Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop and the vehicle collided with a KPD cruiser. Police say the driver and three other men in the vehicle ran off. After a foot chase, the driver was taken into custody. The driver was identified as Keyshawn Flack, age 20, of Knoxville. He was charged with auto theft, evading arrest and leaving the scene of an accident. A 19-year-old man was later found and charged with evading arrest. Two other passengers in the vehicle have not been located or identified.

A large law enforcement presence was drawn to a West Knoxville apartment complex Tuesday night.

Dispatch confirmed that police were at the Meridian apartments for reports of a stolen vehicle with a suspect on the run.

Police were still on scene as of 10 p.m.

