Mother of toddler found dead in Sullivan County to appear in court

By Megan Sadler
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The mother of an East Tennessee toddler who went missing and was later found dead is set to appear in court Thursday.

Megan Boswell was charged with murder after her daughter, 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell was found buried beneath a shed on a family member’s property.

The discovery occurred weeks after an AMBER Alert was issued for Evelyn in February 2020, but investigators believe Evelyn had not been seen since December 2019.

Investigators initially charged Boswell with false reporting, but in August she was hit with 19 additional charges including two counts of felony murder.

Megan Boswell is set to face a judge in Sullivan County Court on Thursday.

