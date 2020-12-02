Advertisement

One more cold morning, then some heavy rain

A WVLT Weather Alert is posted late Friday. Ben is tracking more mountain snow next week
By Ben Cathey
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Most of the snow is gone but the cold air has one last night. Temps will be well-below-freezing Thursday morning but we’ll have a pretty typical early December day.

Heavy rain is back on Friday, especially in the after noon and evening.

Clear and cold weather returns next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Notice all the glare Wednesday afternoon? You’re not alone! From now, lasting through December 11th, we have the earliest sunsets all year long! That feat doesn’t actually happen on the winter solstice.

Those clear skies will allow the cold to pipe in really fast tonight. We’ll be well below freezing all across the coverage area by midnight. There will be some freezing fog along the riverfronts Thursday but then we’re pretty quiet. Cirrus clouds will add some variety to the forecast but we’re almost totally dry Thursday. The only exception: a few sprinkles on the Cumberland Plateau.

LOOKING AHEAD

Rain chances are building Thursday night into Friday. The WVLT Weather Alert for Friday is aimed at the afternoon to evening commute, because roads will be wet and bands of moderate to isolated heavier rainfall will move through at this time. We’re looking at an average half an inch of rain, but isolated higher amounts near an inch.

Friday night drops into the 30s, putting snowfall in the mountains again through Saturday morning.

The chance of rain very early Saturday is pretty widespread but it’s mostly gone before dawn. That leaves us with a spectacular looking weekend - as long as you’re prepared for cold weather.

A hint of mountainous snow is here on Monday morning but this won’t impact many of us. Still, it’ll be pretty to look at from the foothills. Cold weather continues Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

