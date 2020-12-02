Advertisement

Pilot Company hiring 120 positions in Knoxville

By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pilot Company was ranked number one in the large employer category for the Knox News and Knox.biz ‘Top Workplaces 2020′ survey.

Pilot is currently recruiting new team members with more than 120 positions open in Knoxville.

“We talk about company culture and values a lot at Pilot Company because we are fostering an environment that puts our team members and guests first,” said Paul Shore, chief people officer of Pilot Company. “Being recognized by our team members as the number one Top Workplace in Knoxville is an incredible honor. It is truly a reflection of their passion and dedication to not only fuel tanks and help keep America moving, but to fuel people as we strive to make everyone’s journey better.”

The company’s Sales and Support Center headquarters in Knoxville, Tennessee, currently has 120 open positions in areas including IT, Data Analytics, Guest Services, Help Desk, Logistics, Inside Sales and Warehouse.

Pilot offers benefits for full-time and part-time members.

Pilot Company has been named to the Top Workplaces list every year since 2017, making the jump from third in 2019 to first place in 2020.

To learn more about the benefits and culture of working at Pilot Company, as well as apply to open positions, visit jobs.pilotflyingj.com.

