SC officials pass out Narcan in holiday gift bags

By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 2:47 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LANCASTER, S.C. (WVLT/WBTV) - South Carolina officials lended a helping hand to those in need this holiday season while handing out food and supplies.

The gift bags also featured Narcan, the nasal spray used in opioid overdoses. Officials said opioids are such a problem in Lancaster County that they are passing it out to whoever needs it.

“Opioid addiction is very prevalent in this county. And we want to give families the support they need to help their loved ones,” Donnie Sims with the Lancaster City Police said.

Town officials say the county is one of the hardest hit by the crisis in the entire state of South Carolina.

