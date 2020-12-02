Senator Lamar Alexander delivers farewell address

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -U.S. Senator Lamar Alexander delivered his farewell address on the Senate floor Wednesday.

Other members of the senate, including Marsha Blackburn, also took the podium to wish Alexander a happy retirement and thank him for his service.

“I wish we could do this with a background of music with Lamar playing the piano. That would be the appropriate setting” said Blackburn. “I am so pleased to stand here and honor the three terms of service that he has had here in this body.”

“The motto above the presiding officer’s desk is not just one word, ‘Pluribus.’ It is ‘E Pluribus Unum,’ out of many, one. More than ever, our country needs a United States Senate to turn ‘Pluribus’ into ‘Unum,’ to lead the American struggle to forge unity from diversity.”

Senator Alexander’s address can be viewed here or on CSPAN-2.

