Advertisement

Senator Lamar Alexander delivers farewell address

The event will take place at 10:30 a.m.
Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., talks with reporters following a Republican policy lunch on...
Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., talks with reporters following a Republican policy lunch on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)(WVLT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 9:12 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -U.S. Senator Lamar Alexander delivered his farewell address on the Senate floor Wednesday.

Other members of the senate, including Marsha Blackburn, also took the podium to wish Alexander a happy retirement and thank him for his service.

“I wish we could do this with a background of music with Lamar playing the piano. That would be the appropriate setting” said Blackburn. “I am so pleased to stand here and honor the three terms of service that he has had here in this body.”

“The motto above the presiding officer’s desk is not just one word, ‘Pluribus.’ It is ‘E Pluribus Unum,’ out of many, one. More than ever, our country needs a United States Senate to turn ‘Pluribus’ into ‘Unum,’ to lead the American struggle to forge unity from diversity.”

Lamar Alexander Farewell Address

LIVE: Senator Lamar Alexander delivers farewell address after 18-year United States Senate career

Posted by WVLT on Wednesday, December 2, 2020

Senator Alexander’s address can be viewed here or on CSPAN-2.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Tennessee baby born from 27-year-old embryo (Source: Haleigh Crabtree Photography)
East Tenn. baby breaks record after being born from 27-year-old embryo
Former Farragut High School coach under investigation.
Former Farragut High School coach under investigation
Bryan Starr, 35, turned himself in to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office after the incident....
Sheriff: Mom’s boyfriend put 5-year-old out of car for ‘being unruly’ before he was hit, killed by another vehicle
A Vols football player faces multiple charges following an arrested that occurred Tuesday...
UT dismisses Vols linebacker after he told officer he smoked marijuana once per day
A large law enforcement presence was drawn to a West Knoxville apartment complex Tuesday night.
Suspect in stolen vehicle crashes into KPD cruiser during police chase

Latest News

Officials said search teams will continue to recover debris from the boat in the river in the...
TVA closes floodgates as search continues for missing man
Residents are asked to double check all heaters, Christmas lights and trees to make sure they...
East Tenn. officials warn of fire dangers during holiday season
Evelyn Boswell / Source: (TBI)
Mother of toddler found dead in Sullivan County to appear in court
The closures will begin Monday, Dec. 7 and last through Friday, Dec. 11.
Cherokee Orchard Road to temporarily close for tree removal
Keyshawn Flack
Suspect in stolen vehicle crashes into KPD cruiser during police chase