Advertisement

Suspect in stolen vehicle crashes into KPD cruiser during police chase

Police said the two additional passengers have not been located or identified at this time.
Keyshawn Flack
Keyshawn Flack(Knox County Sheriff's Office)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department said two men were arrested following a vehicle robbery Tuesday night.

Knox County dispatch received a call from a victim who said he found his stolen vehicle on Interstate 40 West and was following it.

According to KPD, officers responded to the incident on Gallaher View Road and confirmed the vehicle was stolen. Police attempted a traffic stop at the Meridian apartments on the 300 block of Broome Road.

Police said the suspect crashed into a KPD cruiser then fled the scene on foot. The suspect, 20-year-old Keyshawn Flack, was located in a wooded area off Broome road and taken into custody, according to police.

Reports showed Flack had several outstanding warrants out of Knox County. He was charged with auto theft, evading arrest, and leaving the scene of an accident. A 19-year-old passenger was later located and charged with evading arrest.

Police said the two additional passengers have not been located or identified at this time.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Tennessee baby born from 27-year-old embryo (Source: Haleigh Crabtree Photography)
East Tenn. baby breaks record after being born from 27-year-old embryo
Former Farragut High School coach under investigation.
Former Farragut High School coach under investigation
Bryan Starr, 35, turned himself in to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office after the incident....
Sheriff: Mom’s boyfriend put 5-year-old out of car for ‘being unruly’ before he was hit, killed by another vehicle
A Vols football player faces multiple charges following an arrested that occurred Tuesday...
UT dismisses Vols linebacker after he told officer he smoked marijuana once per day
A large law enforcement presence was drawn to a West Knoxville apartment complex Tuesday night.
Suspect in stolen vehicle crashes into KPD cruiser during police chase

Latest News

Officials said search teams will continue to recover debris from the boat in the river in the...
TVA closes floodgates as search continues for missing man
Residents are asked to double check all heaters, Christmas lights and trees to make sure they...
East Tenn. officials warn of fire dangers during holiday season
Evelyn Boswell / Source: (TBI)
Mother of toddler found dead in Sullivan County to appear in court
The closures will begin Monday, Dec. 7 and last through Friday, Dec. 11.
Cherokee Orchard Road to temporarily close for tree removal