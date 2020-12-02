Suspect in stolen vehicle crashes into KPD cruiser during police chase

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department said two men were arrested following a vehicle robbery Tuesday night.

Knox County dispatch received a call from a victim who said he found his stolen vehicle on Interstate 40 West and was following it.

According to KPD, officers responded to the incident on Gallaher View Road and confirmed the vehicle was stolen. Police attempted a traffic stop at the Meridian apartments on the 300 block of Broome Road.

Police said the suspect crashed into a KPD cruiser then fled the scene on foot. The suspect, 20-year-old Keyshawn Flack, was located in a wooded area off Broome road and taken into custody, according to police.

Reports showed Flack had several outstanding warrants out of Knox County. He was charged with auto theft, evading arrest, and leaving the scene of an accident. A 19-year-old passenger was later located and charged with evading arrest.

Police said the two additional passengers have not been located or identified at this time.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.