TVA closes floodgates as search continues for missing man

Officials said search teams will continue to recover debris from the boat in the river in the vicinity of the dam.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The search continues for a missing man after his boat overturned Saturday morning.

The search for 51-year-old Eric Mowery, recommenced Wednesday morning.

TVA officials announced all flood gate spilling closed Wednesday at 9 a.m. The closure will allow crews to search the areas near the dam that were not searched due to safety issues.

TWRA officers will have three to four boats on the water today to thoroughly search the area. An ROV will be on standby in the event targets of interest are located.

According to reports, Mowery was fishing from a fiberglass boat that was pulled into cascading water from the dam’s spillway. Officials said the boat capsized sending Mowery and 44-year-old Steven Musick into the water. Both men were wearing life jackets, but Mowery never resurfaced.

