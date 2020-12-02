Advertisement

Violent sex offender accused of raping child at Tennessee home while out on bail for sexual assault

A man classified as a violent sex offender by Tennessee was arrested after being accused of raping a seven-year-old.
Marquez Chambers
Marquez Chambers
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 7:35 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man classified as a violent sex offender by Tennessee was arrested after being accused of raping a seven-year-old.

WREG reported that, in August 2020, investigators received a complaint claiming a child had been raped by 33-year-old Marquez Chambers at his home. The child told authorities.

According to the state, Chambers was added to the sex offender registry after being convicted of soliciting a minor in 2016.

Memphis police said that, at the time the allegations were made, Chambers was out on bail for another sexual assault.

Chambers was arrested over the weekend and charged with aggravated rape of a child.

