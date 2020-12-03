5 indicted in connection to 2019 homicide in Wilson County

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Five people were indicted in connection to a homicide that occurred in June 2019 in Wilson County, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Four people were arrested in connection to the death of Alexander Stephens:

Bonnie Lynn Piece - charged with one count of accessory after the fact. She was arrested on June 16 and released after posting $20,000 bond.

Jeffrey Scott St. John - charged with one count accessory after the fact. He was arrested on June 17th and released after posting $20,000 bond.

Brandon Mark Williams - charged with one count accessory after the fact. He was arrested on September 17th and was booked into Wilson County Jail on $20,000 bond.

Jason Durand Toy was charged with one count of accessory after the fact. He was arrested on December 1st and booked into Wilson County Jail on $20,000 bond.

A fifth person was indicted and was being held in another facility on an unrelated charge.

According to the TBI, agents began investigating the incident after Stephens’ remains were found in a wooded area off Secretariat Drive in Mt. Juliet. Officials said he had been killed several days earlier at a location nearby.

Investigators said all those charged had a connection to the death of the victim.

