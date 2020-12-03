Advertisement

5 indicted in connection to 2019 homicide in Wilson County

Five people were indicted in connection to a homicide that occurred in June 2019 in Wilson County, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
Four people were arrested in connection to a 2018 homicide.
Four people were arrested in connection to a 2018 homicide.(TBI)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 10:48 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Five people were indicted in connection to a homicide that occurred in June 2019 in Wilson County, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Four people were arrested in connection to the death of Alexander Stephens:

  • Bonnie Lynn Piece - charged with one count of accessory after the fact. She was arrested on June 16 and released after posting $20,000 bond.
  • Jeffrey Scott St. John - charged with one count accessory after the fact. He was arrested on June 17th and released after posting $20,000 bond.
  • Brandon Mark Williams - charged with one count accessory after the fact. He was arrested on September 17th and was booked into Wilson County Jail on $20,000 bond.
  • Jason Durand Toy was charged with one count of accessory after the fact. He was arrested on December 1st and booked into Wilson County Jail on $20,000 bond.

A fifth person was indicted and was being held in another facility on an unrelated charge.

According to the TBI, agents began investigating the incident after Stephens’ remains were found in a wooded area off Secretariat Drive in Mt. Juliet. Officials said he had been killed several days earlier at a location nearby.

Investigators said all those charged had a connection to the death of the victim.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Farragut High School coach under investigation.
Former Farragut High School coach under investigation
Evelyn Boswell / Source: (TBI)
Mother of toddler found dead in Sullivan County to appear in court
A large law enforcement presence was drawn to a West Knoxville apartment complex Tuesday night.
Suspect in stolen vehicle crashes into KPD cruiser during police chase
generic photos
Knox Co. health board passes social gathering regulation as official predicts ‘unprecedented surge’ for COVID-19 in coming days
East Tennessee baby born from 27-year-old embryo (Source: Haleigh Crabtree Photography)
East Tenn. baby breaks record after being born from 27-year-old embryo

Latest News

Christmas trees outside of windows at Morning Pointe Assisted Living in Knoxville
Knoxville assisted living facility asking for Christmas tree donations for residents
One-year-old survives after crash kills 4 family members in Texas
Christmas photos
Santa has to change his plans for Christmas photos
Cleaning up the Smokies
Hiking influencer captures the trash left in parts of Great Smoky Mountain National Park and National Forest