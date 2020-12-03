Active cases decrease as hospitalizations continue to rise, shows Knox County COVID-19 data

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - COVID-19 hospitalizations continued to rise Thursday even as active cases decreased, according to data released by the Knox County Health Department.

On Wednesday, all Knox County benchmarks were marked red, and officials said there were only eight ICU beds available in the East Tennessee region.

135 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Knox County as of Thursday and active cases dropped by 115.

Two new deaths were reported in Knox County.

The Knox County Health Department is expected to give an update on the data Thursday afternoon at 12:30. WVLT News will carry the update live online.

To see a more detailed look at the latest Knox County COVID-19 data visit the Knox County Health Department data and case count website.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.