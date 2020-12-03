After 4 years on the lam, missing cat mysteriously reappears in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A nearly four-year-long mystery came to an end on December 2 when a missing cat and her owner were finally reunited. Bun Bun, a fluffy gray rescue, slipped out of WVLT News Anchor Amanda Hara’s home back in 2017. She was wearing a collar with ID tags, but nobody reported finding her.

Hara feared the worst: that neighborhood coyotes nabbed the slight cat. She assumed Bun Bun had died, but always wondered if the story ended a different way and hoped her cat would return.

In this case, patience paid off. On December 1, Hara saw a post in her neighborhood Facebook group: a neighbor reported a cat that resembled Bun Bun had recently started hanging around his street. Could it be Bun Bun? When the cat finally returned to the area, Hara grabbed her husband and headed to see for herself.

It took a moment to look past the extra fur and weight the animal appeared to have gained, and to make sure she wasn’t imagining things, but after a few minutes, Hara realized it was indeed Bun Bun!

A trip to Butler Animal Clinic revealed a nearly perfect bill of health. Dr. Seth Patterson, Bun Bun’s longtime veterinarian, said, “She honestly looks great and all her tests were normal. No leukemia or FIV. No parasites. She has put on some weight so her belly has more fat but nothing alarming. Her heart and lungs and everything are good.”

The only concern: lots of fleas and a skin infection which were both treated with medications and antibiotics. She was also brought up to date on her vaccines.

So what has Bun Bun been up to for nearly four years? That’s still a mystery. But Dr. Patterson said, “Someone has definitely been taking care of her because she’s well-fed.”

Hara adopted Bun Bun from a shelter in Evansville, Indiana in 2003. Since then, Bun Bun has moved with Hara all across the country from Lexington to Nashville and finally Knoxville.

