Another metal monolith appears on Calif. hiking trail

By KEYT Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 10:01 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ATASCADERO, Calif. (KEYT) - The monolith frenzy that captured the world’s attention last week continues after another appeared on a hiking trail in California.

“I think it’s a great way to get people to go hiking,” Dennis Swanson said.

It’s unclear who, or what, brought it up, but hikers have been climbing roughly two miles up Pine Mountain to see it.

“I passed it on the way up, and I didn’t think too much of it,” Daniel Tagalog said. “And I just went back to my car and then two dudes at the bottom were like ‘Did you see it? Did you see it?’ And I was like, ‘I saw it, but I didn’t know what it was.’”

The mysterious metal monument has taken hikers by surprise and it has since started trending on social media.

“My son just showed me something on social media, so we decided to make the hike at the last minute just to come on up and take a look because I am pretty sure it wasn’t here yesterday,” Swanson said.

The first metal monolith was discovered by a helicopter in a remote area in Utah. It’s appearance and disappearance became a sensation across the internet.

“I think it disappeared in Utah and landed right here in Atascadero,” Blake Kuhn said.

Another monolith was reportedly found over the weekend in Romania.

The sightings have drawn comparisons to “2001: A Space Odyssey.” Experts, however, have said that the possibility these objects are the work of aliens is “unlikely.”

