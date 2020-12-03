Bassmaster Elite making stop in Knoxville in 2021

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - B.A.S.S officials made a happy announcement for sportspeople looking forward to the new year.

According to a release, the Bassmaster Elite Series opens its 2021 tournament in February. The tournament kicks off Feb 11 through 14 on the St. Johns River in Florida.

“We’re as excited about this schedule as any that we’ve ever put together for the Elite Series,” said B.A.S.S. CEO Bruce Akin. “It features a good mix of venues that have become fixtures for B.A.S.S. and a few we’ve been to before but haven’t visited in a while.”

Though it begins in Florida, the tournament then heads to Knoxville on the Tennessee River from Feb 25 to Feb 28.

“The relationship that has developed between B.A.S.S. and the Visit Knoxville Sports Commission is absolutely amazing,” said Kim Bumpas, President of Visit Knoxville. “The Elite Series is the world’s premier tournament circuit. We are honored to play host city for a second time, and look forward to welcoming the anglers, their teams and fans.”

The full schedule is below:

Feb. 11-14, AFTCO Bassmaster Elite at St. Johns River, Palatka, Fla.

Feb. 25-28, Tennessee River, Knoxville, Tenn.

March 19-21, Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic presented by Huk, Lake Ray Roberts, Fort Worth, Texas

April 8-11, Sabine River, Orange, Texas

April 22-25, Lake Fork, Emory, Texas

May 6-9, Neely Henry Lake, Gadsden, Ala.

May 20-23, Lake Guntersville, Scottsboro, Ala.

June 10-13, Pickwick Lake, Florence, Ala.

July 8-11, Lake Champlain, Burlington, Vt.

July 15-18, St. Lawrence River, Waddington, N.Y.

Aug. 19-22, Make-up date

