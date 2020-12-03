Advertisement

Best ways to stay warm

What else to wear in the winter weather besides extra layers
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Everyone has their own way to bundle up during the winter season!

Aside from wearing a couple of extra layers, here are a few simple tips to staying warm.

1) Wear a Hat: Experts say it’s important to wear a hat. A hat alone can help keep your whole body warm by preventing the amount of body heat that escapes from your head!

2) Mittens vs. Gloves: Experts say mittens are better because they allow your hands to share internal body heat. Even though gloves allow you to have extra movement with your fingers, your fingers won’t create a lot of body heat while separated from each other.

3) A Heated Vest/ Jacket: Yes, there is such a thing. They might set you back a couple of hundred bucks, but experts say it’s important to keep your body core warm to help the blood flow to your fingers and toes!

4) Scarves: They can keep your neck warm, and help take the edge off from a windy night.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

