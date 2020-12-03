Advertisement

Camping in Tennessee soars during pandemic

By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Camping over the last two months at Tennessee State Parks has reached record highs, according to state officials.

In October, the parks saw 62,124 nights of camping. That number is a record high for camping stays. The previous record of 57,472 nights was set in June 2020. November saw more than 36,000 camping nights sold. The previous record for November was 15,000 in 2019.

“The impact of COVID-19 simply underscores a growing awareness that the outdoors are a sanctuary for mental and physical health,” Jim Bryson, deputy commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, said. “The appeal of louder, busier, and crowded entertainment venues has given way to the space, freedom and connection the outdoors provide.”

The pandemic has increased outdoor recreation leading to record numbers.

Tennessee State Parks operate over 3,000 campsites ranging from RV sites with full hookups to backcountry spots deep in the woods.

