Crossville police officer dies following asthma attack

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Crossville Police Department announced an officer died after an acute asthma attack.

Jason Wilson, 40, was a twelve-year veteran of the police department.

Wilson recently graduated the TBI State Academy for investigators, Det. Wilson and served as a member of the Crossville Police Department’s Honor Guard, an ASP Baton Instructor, a R.A.D. Instructor and a former correctional officer for the State of Tennessee.

He leaves behind his wife, Lisa and his three daughters Kiara, Ali and Kellie. The two had been married for 20 years.

“Our hearts are saddened and our thoughts and prayers go out to the Wilson family in their time of loss and sorrow. Our agency is a family and we have lost a beloved brother, a devoted public servant and friend,” the department released in a statement. “Jason, your watch has ended. You have served our city with distinction and honor. You will be forever missed. We love you.”

A celebration of life will be held Tuesday, Dec. 8 at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Crossville. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

