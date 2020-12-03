Advertisement

Denali National Park spots lynx family ‘out for a stroll’

Denali National Park shared video of two Canada lynx spotted in the park just days after Thanksgiving.
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 6:56 PM EST
(WVLT) - The Denali National Park shared a special treat with its audience on Twitter just after Thanksgiving.

On Nov 30, the park posted a video of two Canada lynx to its Twitter account.

“The Canada Lynx tends to be a solitary animal. Seeing two of them indicates they are probably a family out for a stroll,” the park said on social media.

