Denali National Park spots lynx family ‘out for a stroll’
Denali National Park shared video of two Canada lynx spotted in the park just days after Thanksgiving.
The Denali National Park shared a special treat with its audience on Twitter just after Thanksgiving.
On Nov 30, the park posted a video of two Canada lynx to its Twitter account.
“The Canada Lynx tends to be a solitary animal. Seeing two of them indicates they are probably a family out for a stroll,” the park said on social media.
