Elon Musk predicts he’ll put people on Mars by 2026

Elon Musk predicts SpaceX will have humans on Mars by 2026.
Elon Musk predicts SpaceX will have humans on Mars by 2026.
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 10:53 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) – Elon Musk is known for his lofty goals, and now he has another one.

The SpaceX CEO said he’ll put people on Mars by 2026. Musk even predicts it could be sooner.

The billionaire made his projections based on science, pointing to the fact that the orbits of Earth and Mars sync every 26 months.

Musk has been open about his plans for the red planet, including his hopes to create a self-sustaining city there.

To make his dreams a reality, SpaceX is developing a special rocket that can launch cargo and as many as 100 people at a time to the moon and Mars.

