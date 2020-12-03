Advertisement

‘Multiple casualties’ after explosion at UK water works

In this photo taken with permission from the Twitter feed of @jawadburhan98, police officers...
In this photo taken with permission from the Twitter feed of @jawadburhan98, police officers attend the scene of a "large" explosion, Thursday Dec. 3, 2020. A local emergency services department says fire and rescue workers are responding to a report of a “large” explosion at a port near the southwest England city of Bristol.(@Twitter/jawadburhan98 via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 8:41 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — A local British emergency services department says there have been “multiple casualties” following a large explosion Thursday at a wastewater treatment facility near the southwest England city of Bristol.

The Avon Fire and Rescue Service said it was alerted at 11:22 a.m. to a large explosion in the industrial area of Avonmouth located near Bristol, which is about 120 miles (195 kilometers) west of London.

The fire service said its personnel have been joined at the scene by Avon and Somerset Police officers and medics from the South West Ambulance Service.

“We can confirm there are multiple casualties on site,” a fire service spokesman said. “The incident is ongoing.”

Witness Jawad Burhan said there was a “helicopter looking for missing people” and that police had closed a nearby road leading up to the warehouse, which he believed was being used as a waste center.

“I heard the sound, I’m working beside the building in another warehouse,” he said. “After 10 minutes, I saw the helicopter coming and the police.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evelyn Boswell / Source: (TBI)
Mother of toddler found dead in Sullivan County to appear in court
generic photos
Knox Co. health board passes social gathering regulation as official predicts ‘unprecedented surge’ for COVID-19 in coming days
Former Farragut High School coach under investigation.
Former Farragut High School coach under investigation
A large law enforcement presence was drawn to a West Knoxville apartment complex Tuesday night.
Suspect in stolen vehicle crashes into KPD cruiser during police chase
East Tennessee baby born from 27-year-old embryo (Source: Haleigh Crabtree Photography)
East Tenn. baby breaks record after being born from 27-year-old embryo

Latest News

A shopper walks past a store displaying a hiring sign in Wheeling, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.
US jobless claims remain high at 712,000 as virus escalates
Evelyn Boswell / Source: (TBI)
Mother of toddler found dead in Sullivan County to appear in court
(MGN)
Tennessee reports lowest new unemployment claims since start of pandemic
Great Britain, one of the hardest hit by COVID-19, has become the first nation in the west to...
Phishing ploy targets COVID-19 vaccine distribution effort