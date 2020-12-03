Georgia man arrested 18 years after couple, pregnant daughter murdered

TURNER COUNTY, Ga. (WVLT) - A man accused in the murder of a Georgia family has been arrested nearly 20 years after the murders were committed, CBS46 reports.

Jason Michael Walker, 47, was charged in connection to the 2002 deaths of Thomas and Deborah Wideman, their daughter Melissa and Melissa’s unborn child. CBS46 reports Walker faces charges of aggravated assault, arson, murder and feticide.

The day the murders happened, March 22, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation along with the Turner County deputies responded to a home on the 1300 block of GA Highway 112. Fire crews responded as well because the home had been set ablaze.

While investigating, officials found the bodies of 51-year-old Thomas, his wife Deborah and their 21-year-old daughter Melissa. Each of them had been shot before the fire occurred. Melissa had been nearly 9 months along with Walker’s child. However, it wasn’t until 2014 that the case was reassigned, leading investigators to a new witness.

CBS46 reports that the new witness offered information linking Walker to the home at the time of the murders.

“This new information corroborated the evidence obtained during the initial investigation and the follow-up investigation conducted by the GBI and Turner County Sheriff’s Office,” said the GBI.

He was booked into Turner County Jail on December 2.

