Advertisement

Georgia man arrested 18 years after couple, pregnant daughter murdered

A man accused in the murder of a Georgia family has been arrested nearly 20 years after the murders were committed, CBS46 reports.
Prosecutors said Jason Michael Walker was arrested Wednesday morning after a Turner County...
Prosecutors said Jason Michael Walker was arrested Wednesday morning after a Turner County grand jury indicted him Tuesday.(WCTV)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TURNER COUNTY, Ga. (WVLT) - A man accused in the murder of a Georgia family has been arrested nearly 20 years after the murders were committed, CBS46 reports.

Jason Michael Walker, 47, was charged in connection to the 2002 deaths of Thomas and Deborah Wideman, their daughter Melissa and Melissa’s unborn child. CBS46 reports Walker faces charges of aggravated assault, arson, murder and feticide.

The day the murders happened, March 22, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation along with the Turner County deputies responded to a home on the 1300 block of GA Highway 112. Fire crews responded as well because the home had been set ablaze.

While investigating, officials found the bodies of 51-year-old Thomas, his wife Deborah and their 21-year-old daughter Melissa. Each of them had been shot before the fire occurred. Melissa had been nearly 9 months along with Walker’s child. However, it wasn’t until 2014 that the case was reassigned, leading investigators to a new witness.

CBS46 reports that the new witness offered information linking Walker to the home at the time of the murders.

“This new information corroborated the evidence obtained during the initial investigation and the follow-up investigation conducted by the GBI and Turner County Sheriff’s Office,” said the GBI.

He was booked into Turner County Jail on December 2.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evelyn Boswell / Source: (TBI)
DA to announce enhanced punishment sought for mother accused in death of Tenn. toddler
generic photos
Knox Co. health board passes social gathering regulation as official predicts ‘unprecedented surge’ for COVID-19 in coming days
Former Farragut High School coach under investigation.
Former Farragut High School coach under investigation
East Tennessee baby born from 27-year-old embryo (Source: Haleigh Crabtree Photography)
East Tenn. baby breaks record after being born from 27-year-old embryo
A large law enforcement presence was drawn to a West Knoxville apartment complex Tuesday night.
Suspect in stolen vehicle crashes into KPD cruiser during police chase

Latest News

East Tennessee Children's Hospital
Donate to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital during Radio for Kids
Denali National Park shared video of two Canada lynx spotted in the park just days after...
Denali National Park spots lynx family ‘out for a stroll’
Lynx family
Lynx family on a stroll in Denali park
On a WVLT Weather Alert Friday
Nuisance rain to cause slow-downs Friday, but the weekend looks great!
And that sets up a WVLT Weather Alert
Weather Alert Friday for nuisance rain