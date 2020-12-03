Gov. Beshear reports deadliest day since COVID-19 pandemic began

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced in his Wednesday COVID-19 update that it was the deadliest day so far for Kentucky.

You can watch that here:

The governor announced 3,601 new cases and 37 new deaths in Kentucky. This is the most deaths reported in one day.

16 of the state’s 37 deaths came from residents in long-term care facilities.

The 3,601 new cases represent the sixth-highest number of new cases in one day

Gov. Beshear said the positivity rate is the highest it’s been since May at 9.62%.

At least 186,765 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 1,980.

1,768 Kentuckians remain hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 427 patients in the ICU and 234 on ventilators.

Due to data issues in the Governor’s office, reporting is limited today.

Gov. Beshear shared the White House COVID-19 report for Kentucky: “The COVID risk to all Americans is at a historic high. We are in a very dangerous place due to the current, extremely high COVID baseline and limited hospital capacity; a further post-Thanksgiving surge will compromise COVID patient care, as well as medical care overall. New orders put in place by the Governor should result in a rapid decrease in transmission if compliance is high.”

“We’ve got the foremost experts in the country saying we’ve got a winning game plan,” said Gov. Beshear. “The question is, is everybody going to do their part to execute that game plan? We can stop this surge. It’s in our hands. I certainly am going to try my best each and every day.”

Dr. Steven Stack, the commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Public Health, gave an update on hospital projections for the months of December and January, which vary depending on compliance with recent restrictions.

“Even when researchers at the University of Louisville analyze and look at the data and do their own modeling, they are finding, like others are in other places, that these measures are likely to reduce substantially the number of people in hospitals,” said Dr. Stack. “And remember, some of those people go into the ICU, some of those people are on ventilators – those can have long-term debilitating effects – and of course, some of them die. Every time we choose to disregard the guidance, we will see more people get infected, more strain on our hospitals and more loss.”

Secretary of the Executive Cabinet J. Michael Brown also updated the status of COVID-19 in state correctional facilities. To date there have been 2,706 COVID-19 cases among inmates, 310 of which are still active. There have also been 425 cases among corrections staff, with 82 of those remaining active.

“We have lost 19 inmates due to complications from COVID-19 – including two deaths reported today; and two staff members,” said Secretary Brown. “The second outbreak that is underway at the Kentucky State Reformatory has hit the area we dreaded most, the prison’s Nursing Care Facility, which was not touched during the first outbreak at the prison this summer.

“On the positive side, our active cases among inmates have actually dropped, meaning that the testing and rapid detection of the virus in the population is enabling us to protect more people.”

KY COVID Info - 12/2/20 (WYMT)

As of Tuesday, 114 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.