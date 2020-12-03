Advertisement

Hawaii couple arrested after getting on a plane knowing they were COVID positive

The state says about 100,000 people have arrived at Hawaii's airports in the past week.
The state says about 100,000 people have arrived at Hawaii's airports in the past week.(Hawaii News Now)
By Hawaii News Now staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 9:20 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Kauai couple was arrested over the weekend after they got on a plane for the island knowing they were positive for COVID-19, authorities said.

Kauai police said the two were arrested for second-degree reckless endangering.

Officials said the two participated in the state’s pre-travel testing program, getting a COVID-19 test before flight. They both tested positive and were taken to the quarantine station at San Francisco International, where they were instructed not to board their plane to Hawaii.

However, they decided to get on a United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Lihue anyway.

In a statement, Kauai police said the two were stopped after arriving in Lihue and arrested.

“They knowingly boarded a flight aware of their positive COVID-19 test results, placing the passengers of the flight in danger of death,” Kauai police said.

The two were released after posting bail of $1,000 each.

They were traveling with a 4-year-old, who was released into the care of a family member.

Kawakami briefly addressed the arrests in a video on Facebook over the weekend.

“We have seen an unprecedented surge in new infections on our island, most of them associated with travelers ― both visitors and residents,” Kawakami said.

Over the weekend, the island said four new cases ― including the two residents who tested positive before their flight. There was also one additional resident and a visitor who tested positive after arrival.

The episode comes as Kauai stages a temporary opt-out of the pre-travel testing program.

Starting Wednesday, all incoming travelers to the island ― including inter-island passengers ― must quarantine for 14 days. The decision has drawn concern from businesses that rely on tourism dollars.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. via Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Farragut High School coach under investigation.
Former Farragut High School coach under investigation
Evelyn Boswell / Source: (TBI)
Mother of toddler found dead in Sullivan County to appear in court
A large law enforcement presence was drawn to a West Knoxville apartment complex Tuesday night.
Suspect in stolen vehicle crashes into KPD cruiser during police chase
generic photos
Knox Co. health board passes social gathering regulation as official predicts ‘unprecedented surge’ for COVID-19 in coming days
East Tennessee baby born from 27-year-old embryo (Source: Haleigh Crabtree Photography)
East Tenn. baby breaks record after being born from 27-year-old embryo

Latest News

Former presidents Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and George W. Bush have all agreed to get the...
Former presidents volunteer to get coronavirus vaccine
Christmas trees outside of windows at Morning Pointe Assisted Living in Knoxville
Knoxville assisted living facility asking for Christmas tree donations for residents
One-year-old survives after crash kills 4 family members in Texas
Four people were arrested in connection to a 2018 homicide.
5 indicted in connection to 2019 homicide in Wilson County
Christmas photos
Santa has to change his plans for Christmas photos