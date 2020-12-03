Heather tracks heavier rain for Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The WVLT Weather Alert is focused on the timing of rain. It’s inconvenient for drivers midday through the evening commute Friday, with moderate to heavy rain at times.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is another COLD one, with temperatures in the low to mid 20s. We have plenty of frost to scrape off windshields, warm-up time needed, and some fog is in our way this morning.

Clouds are increasing today, but at least the temperatures are as well. We have a partly cloudy day for the most part, as clouds in streaming in and it’s mostly cloudy at times. We’re actually warming to right around a seasonable a high of 52 degrees, with a light breeze.

Tonight will be cloudy, so we’re tucked in and warmer, with a low of 38 degrees by the morning. We’ll have a few showers here by the early morning hours and more rain ahead for Friday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Moderate to heavier rain at times moves through Friday. (WVLT)

The WVLT Weather Alert for Friday is aimed at the midday to evening commute, because roads will be wet and bands of moderate to isolated heavier rainfall will move through at times. We’re looking at an average half an inch of rain, but isolated higher amounts near an inch. The WVLT Weather Alert is from 10 AM to 7 PM. We’ll have a midday high of 47 degrees, then more steady temperatures in the low to mid 40s the rest of the day.

Friday night drops into the 30s, putting snowfall in the mountains again through Saturday morning. You could spot some flurries in the lower elevations as well, with a low of 36 in Knoxville.

Clouds and the spotty snow showers linger into Saturday, but clouds are breaking up and it’s becoming partly cloudy Saturday afternoon to evening in the Valley. We still have a chilly high of 47 degrees, so hopefully the gators can’t handle the chill! Your I’m All Vol Forecast kicks off at 3:30 p.m. with the day’s high. The angle of the sun on Neyland at that time puts most of the stadium in the shade already and the sunshine is lost quickly during this game. There’s a cool breeze whipping around the stadium, and temperatures dropping to the upper 30s by the end of the game.

Florida at Tennessee Saturday at 3:30 PM (WVLT)

Sunday is mostly clear to partly cloudy, and still chilly 40s. But, a few showers move in Sunday night through Monday. We’re looking at a 40% coverage of scattered wintry mix to snow showers in the higher elevations outlining the Valley and spotty in the lower elevations on into Monday.

8-day forecast (WVLT)

