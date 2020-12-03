Knox Co. Library celebrates premiere of Dolly Parton’s ‘The Library That Dolly Built’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - –Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Knox County and The Dollywood Foundation announced a free one-night-only live streaming world premiere event for “The Library That Dolly Built.”

The film gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

The world premiere of the film was originally planned to be a nationwide live event with more than 300 screens in the spring. Due to the pandemic, the premiere was reimagined to be a free live stream screening of the film, exclusively on Facebook.

The premiere will take place at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, December, 9. The screening will be followed by a conversation with, and live acoustic performance by Dolly Parton.

“The Library That Dolly Built,” was directed and produced by University of Tennessee journalism professor and director of Land Grant Films Dr. Nick Geidner, and narrated by Danica McKellar.

The movie goes behind the scenes of Parton’s Imagination Library to show how one of the most famous performers in the world partnered with thousands of local community organizations to develop an efficient and effective program for spreading the love of reading.

The Imagination Library was created in 1995 and has gifted more than 150 million books.

“I am so excited that we can finally tell the whole story of the Imagination Library. It is certainly not just about me. Our story is the story of children, of families and communities who all share the dream to inspire kids to love to read and to love to learn. My hope is this documentary will encourage more towns, more states, and even more countries to jump on board. One thing is for sure, I think this is the best investment I have ever made,” Parton said.

Imagination Library started as a gift for the children in Dolly’s hometown of Sevierville and is now active in all 50 states, and five countries. The Imagination Library affiliate in Knox County launched 16 years ago with the help of former Governor Phil Bredesen, Knox County Mayor Mike Ragsdale, and Knoxville Mayor Bill Haslam. Today, it has mailed out 3,250,000 million books to 60,000 children.

Viewers can tune into the live screening here.

