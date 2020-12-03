Advertisement

Knox County PTA holding drive-in movie to raise scholarship money

The first 400 people who donate at least $25 to the PTA will receive a movie pass to the movie night.
(KY3)
By Arial Starks
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 7:05 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Council PTA is hosting a movie night at a Maryville drive-in Theatre this weekend. The funds will go towards scholarships for students.

The group will host two back-to-back movies on Saturday, December 5 starting with “The Grinch” at 6 p.m. and “Elf” at 8 p.m. Both movies will be shown at Parkway Drive-In Theatre located at 2909 East Lamar Alexander Parkway in Maryville.

There is no set price for the movie screening, but for the first 400 people who donate at least $25 to the PTA, you will receive a movie pass to the movie night.

According to a release, “Net funds will go toward scholarships paid out in 2021. Donations must be submitted by 12/3/2020 in order to receive a movie pass via email prior to the event.”

Movie passes will not be given out at the gate and all donations will need to be given at the concession stand, as the group will not be allowed to collect money at the door.

The gates open at 4:30 p.m. and concessions will be available.

There will be no pets allowed.

You can reserve a ticket here.

