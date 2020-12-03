Knoxville assisted living facility asking for Christmas tree donations for residents

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Staff at Morning Pointe Assisted Living Knoxville are helping residents get in the holiday spirit.

To brighten up their holiday season, the facility is hosting a “Fantasy of Trees” event.

The event asks for members of the community to donate Christmas trees to go outside of each senior’s room.

Rebecca Swingle, the community relations director with the assisted living center, says they are hoping to surprise the residents with the trees.

“We need up to 80 Christmas trees, right now we’re about halfway there. So what we need is some Christmas trees, ornaments and some lights,” says Rebecca Swingle.

Since the pandemic, Dario Antonucci has lived at Morning Pointe. His children stopped by on Wednesday to set up a tree outside of his window.

Antonucci was thrilled by the loving gesture.

“It’s lovely! It’s a treat, a real treat. I didn’t expect it,” exclaimed Antonucci.

Anyone who wants to donate a tree or ornaments can call Morning Pointe at 865-223-6422.

Staff members will meet you outside and accept the donation.

