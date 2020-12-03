Knoxville business collecting lollipops for the troops

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Always Caring Homecare is doing something sweet for the troops: collecting lollipops.

Always Caring serves a lot of veterans within their agency, so they decided to collect the pops as part of a program called Treats for the Troops.

The candy will be shipped all around the world to military men and women serving overseas during the holiday season.

“It’s that time of the year, they’re away from their loved ones, family, and friends. they’re away from their comforts of home so we just wanted to do something sweet for them, so it’s a sweet treat for the troops.”

Anyone can drop off a donation of lollipops to the Always Caring Home Care on Ebenezer until the end of the first week in December.

