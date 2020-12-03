Man faces DUI charge after police find him passed out behind the wheel on Tennessee interstate

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A Tennessee man faces DUI charges after police found him unconscious behind the wheel on Interstate 24 in Nashville.

According to police, 43-year-old Frederico Solis was discovered around 2 a.m. Thursday in a lane of travel on I-24 West.

Solis was reportedly asleep behind the wheel with his car in gear and his foot on the brake.

An open bottle of beer was discovered in the car, police said.

Authorities placed spike strips under the vehicle but Solis woke up and started driving all over the lanes on I-24.

Solis was taken into custody shortly after, he is being held on a $5,750 bond.

