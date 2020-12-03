Advertisement

Man leaves $3K tip for a beer as restaurant closes for virus

The owner said he and his serving staff were “humbly grateful for this incredibly kind and grand gesture.”
The owner said he and his serving staff were “humbly grateful for this incredibly kind and...
The owner said he and his serving staff were “humbly grateful for this incredibly kind and grand gesture.”(Brendan Ring)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (AP) — A customer left a $3,000 tip for a single beer as a restaurant voluntarily closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The man walked into an eatery called Nighttown last month, ordered the beer and asked for the check, which came to $7.02, owner Brendan Ring wrote on Facebook.

So just before we closed today at Nighttown a customer walked in and ordered a beer and asked for the check and handed...

Posted by Brendan Ring on Sunday, November 22, 2020

Ring said the man wished him well and told him to share the tip with the four employees who were working brunch service.

As the man walked out, Ring wrote, he looked down at the tip and “realized he left a whopping $3,000.”

“I ran after him and he said no mistake we will see you when you reopen!”

Ring said he would not post the customer’s name because he thinks the man wouldn’t want that.

The owner said he and his serving staff were “humbly grateful for this incredibly kind and grand gesture.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evelyn Boswell / Source: (TBI)
Mother of toddler found dead in Sullivan County to appear in court
generic photos
Knox Co. health board passes social gathering regulation as official predicts ‘unprecedented surge’ for COVID-19 in coming days
Former Farragut High School coach under investigation.
Former Farragut High School coach under investigation
East Tennessee baby born from 27-year-old embryo (Source: Haleigh Crabtree Photography)
East Tenn. baby breaks record after being born from 27-year-old embryo
A large law enforcement presence was drawn to a West Knoxville apartment complex Tuesday night.
Suspect in stolen vehicle crashes into KPD cruiser during police chase

Latest News

Eric Scott Williams
Tenn. man accused of stealing Gucci bag with $15K in jewelry from open car trunk
Officer Jason Wilson
Crossville police officer dies following asthma attack
Steven Bethea, 29
SC man accused of sexually abusing child, shooting at her father
Alcoa Tornadoes celebrate their fifth consecutive state championship win / Source: Varsity All...
Tornadoes, Wildcats, ready for state title shot
Patient in a hospital bed.
Active cases decrease as hospitalizations continue to rise, shows Knox County COVID-19 data