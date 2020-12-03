Nuisance rain to cause slow-downs Friday, but the weekend looks great!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Get ready for a soggy and gray Friday. A WVLT Weather Alert is posted from 9:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. for the potential of heavy rain causing traffic slow-downs.

We’re chilly all forecast long, meaning some mountainous snow showers are back next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’re not quite as chilly overnight. Clouds race in and you may want to swap out the puffy and heavy coat for rain gear Friday. That’s when we have the WVLT Weather Alert. Some could see half an inch of rain over that 9:00-7:00 time frame. Because we melted off almost all of the snow earlier this workweek, runoff is not expected to be a problem.

Still, as rain moves in after dawn, it will be a nuisance if you’re out at school, work, or running errands.

Late Friday night and into the very early hours of Saturday, there’s a transition from cold rain to snowflakes in the mountains. We don’t think the snow will be that bad, perhaps a few inches well above 6,000 feet. The impact to hikers is low.

LOOKING AHEAD

In your “I’m All Vol” Forecast, the rain is all gone at Neyland. Sunshine will be pretty tough to generate, though, as clouds are stubborn to clear most of the day Saturday. Game time temperatures start around 47 before hitting the lower 40s by the game’s end.

Clouds will be toughest in the mountains, foothills, SE Kentucky, and on the Plateau; that’s more of our region!

Sunday is a beauty! We’re near 50 in the Valley, with clouds by night. That precedes some snow in the ‘horseshoe.’ That’s the higher elevations outlining the Tennessee River Valley. This should be a bit more snow than late Friday night. However, it’s not really a big storm, per se.

There’s plentiful sunshine for much of next week but it’s cold and well below typical December weather.

